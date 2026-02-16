Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bill Gates to visit Andhra today, hold discussions with CM on health, AI

Gates will arrive at the state secretariat in Amaravati in the morning and meet with CM Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan briefly

Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by CM Naidu to further deepen collaboration with the state government | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

Microsoft founder Bill Gates will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday and hold discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Gates will arrive at the state secretariat here in the morning and meet with CM Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan briefly.

"Gates will visit Amaravati and hold discussions with Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives," state Municipal Minister P Narayana said on Sunday.

The CM has requested Gates to expand ongoing health initiatives across the state and discussions will focus on AI as well, he said.

 

The Gates Foundation has already been working in Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related projects, and the talks are expected to explore scaling up these interventions to benefit a wider population across the southern state.

Later, Gates will proceed to Real Time Governance System (RTGS) to observe the utilisation of technology in governance, followed by Naidu showcasing the system's procedures and results, a government source said.

The CM will give a presentation on "Swarna Andhra 2047" (golden Andhra) vision and the reforms ushered in various sectors, including med-tech, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a health record digitisation programme, said the source.

Following these engagements at the secretariat, Gates and his team will proceed to an agricultural centre in Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology, the source further said.

Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by CM Naidu to further deepen collaboration with the state government, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

