Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore via share sale

Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore via share sale

The issue price for the placement is between Rs 170 and Rs 176, a 6.2% to 2.9% discount to Monday's closing level of Rs 181.25

Reuters BENGALURU
Aditya Birla Capital

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us

India's Aditya Birla Capital has proposed to issue equity shares worth up to Rs 1,750 crore ($213.5 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue price for the placement is between Rs 170 and Rs 176, a 6.2% to 2.9% discount to Monday's closing level of Rs 181.25.

The financial services firm will use the proceeds from the fundraise for investment in its units, joint ventures, and associates, among other corporate purposes.

The bookrunning managers for the issue are BofA Securities India, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and ICICI Securities.

 

 

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Jupiter Wagons raises Rs 125 cr via qualified institutional placement route

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

City Union Bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP to fund biz growth

Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech plans to raise Rs 100 cr via QIP issue route

Arkam Ventures launches second fund with a target corpus of $180 mn

Top headlines: Go First lenders approve $55 mn infusion, Vi turnaround soon

ICICI Pru Life gets GST demand notice for Rs 492 cr, firm to contest matter

Go First's lenders approve $55 mn fund infusion to revive carrier: Reports

No subpoena received from the US authorities, clarifies Adani Group

Topics :Aditya Birla Capitalfund raisingshare sales

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story