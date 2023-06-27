Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore via share sale

India's Aditya Birla Capital has proposed to issue equity shares worth up to Rs 1,750 crore ($213.5 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue price for the placement is between Rs 170 and Rs 176, a 6.2% to 2.9% discount to Monday's closing level of Rs 181.25.

The financial services firm will use the proceeds from the fundraise for investment in its units, joint ventures, and associates, among other corporate purposes.

The bookrunning managers for the issue are BofA Securities India, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and ICICI Securities.