Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares zoom 17% on demerger announcement

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares zoom 17% on demerger announcement

Post the demerger, ABRFL's portfolio will consist of value retail (Pantaloons), ethnic wear, luxury and digital brands

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) rallied as much as 17 per cent on Tuesday after the retailer announced plans to demerge Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) into a separate listed company.
 
The stock finished at Rs 236, up 11.6 per cent over its previous day’s close. The proposed demerger will create two separate listed entities, where MFL will house popular brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Reebok, and Forever 21.
 
Post the demerger, ABFRL’s portfolio will consist of value retail (Pantaloons), ethnic wear, luxury, and digital brands. Shares of TCNS Clothing, which is in the process of getting merged into ABFRL, also rallied 10 per cent.
 
Analysts said the demerger will have the Birla group firm catch up with competitors such as Trent. “This will hopefully give a focused play of a cash cow business like Madura with high return ratio and another business which is cash guzzling (will house rest of the businesses). A few years back market cap of Trent and Aditya Birla Fashion were similar. Now Trent is more than six times the market cap of Aditya Birla Fashion,” said a note by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
 
“The move towards a more simplified and streamlined architecture is designed to unlock distinct opportunities for value creation. This strategic realignment is poised to significantly enhance long-term stakeholder value,” Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said after the demerger announcement.
 

Also Read

Aditya Birla Fashion zooms 15% on plan to demerge Madura Fashion business

ABFRL aims to demerge Madura Fashion business into separate listed entity

ABFRL to demerge Madura Fashion & Lifestyle into separate listed entity

Aditya Birla Capital rallies 6% on plans to merge Aditya Birla Finance

Aditya Birla Fashion forms JV to bring Christian Louboutin to India

SpiceJet to soon receive Q400 plane as part of settlement with lessor NAC

'SBI refuses to disclose SOP for sale, redemption of electoral bonds'

Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals collaborate for oral polio vaccines

PepsiCo to invest Rs 1,226 crore to set up new facility in Madhya Pradesh

HMSI reports 81% surge in domestic sales at 358,151 units in March

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Aditya Birla Fashion and Retailfashion industrylifestyleBirla Group

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story