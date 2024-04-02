PepsiCo to invest Rs 1,226 crore to set up new facility in Madhya Pradesh

Beverage and packaged foods major PepsiCo India will invest Rs 1,226 crore to set up a flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the company said on Tuesday. Spread over 22 acres, the plant will start operations in the first quarter of 2026.

While the facility will be critical in scaling up PepsiCo’s beverage production in India, it will also create job opportunities and positively impact the local economy, a company release stated.

“With support from the government of Madhya Pradesh, we aim to strengthen our footprint while driving impactful progress in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the region,” said Jagrut Kotecha, chief executive officer, PepsiCo India and South Asia.





Kotecha assumed the role in March 2024, taking over from Ahmed El Sheikh, who held the position for seven years.

This is the company’s second such flavour manufacturing facility after Channo, Punjab.

“We aim to ramp up the production of our beverages to meet the rising demand in the country. This strategic investment not only strengthens our dedication to providing the highest quality beverages to our consumers, but also reinforces our responsibility to drive sustainable practices across our operation,” said George Kovoor, senior vice-president, beverages, PepsiCo India.

The plant will implement state-of-the-art technologies to ensure efficient water usage and replenishment, the company said. The company aims to achieve around 90 per cent overall water efficiency and replenishing 100 per cent of the water used at the facility.

Further, it will operate entirely on renewable energy sources, with the aim to reduce carbon footprint by 1.9 metric tonnes per day.