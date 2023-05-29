Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

The Aditya Birla group has commenced road shows among potential investors to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by selling stake in its financial services holding company, Aditya Birla Capital.
Several Middle-East-based funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), showed interest in investing in the company during the road shows. The group will dilute 5-7 per cent stake in the firm, in an exercise that will include the green shoe option. The group holding company, Grasim currently holds 54.2 per cent in the company while the promoters own 16.8 per cent.
"ADIA had already acquired a 10 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Health insurance (a subsidiary of ABCL) last August for Rs 665 crore and is likely to participate in Aditya Birla Capital's QIP as well," said a banking source, asking not to be quoted. The timing of the QIP is currently under discussions with the bankers to the issue.
The Aditya Birla Capital shares closed at Rs 165 each on Monday, giving the firm a total market valuation of Rs 40,044 crore.
The QIP proceeds will be used to support growth in lending and insurance businesses, strengthen its digital offerings, and meet capital adequacy and solvency related requirements.
In its NBFC business, the company plans to focus on building a granular portfolio by growing personal, consumer and secured & unsecured business loans especially among small and medium-sized customers. The housing finance company, which had a loan book of Rs 13,808 crore this March, plans to speed up growth across both the prime and the fast-growing affordable housing segments.
The AB Group, including Grasim, has provided capital support to the ABCL group during the past three years. Of the Rs 2,100 crore capital raised by ABCL in fiscal 2020, AB Group had infused Rs 1,000 crore, with Rs 770 crore coming from Grasim.