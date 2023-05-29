Home / Companies / News / Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here

Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here

Ola will not hire new drivers or vehicles for the new service and would instead rely on its existing fleet, sources said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Mobility major Ola will pilot Prime Plus, a new premium service that will offer top cars and drivers, and free of cancellations, in Bengaluru, cofounder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Twitter.

He stated that the new category would be available to a limited number of users.

"Testing out a new premium service by Ola cabs. Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter,” he said.


Aggarwal did not provide pricing information for the new service, but in the screenshot of a booking he shared in his tweet, the cost of the trip was cheaper than Minis and other cabs on the platform.

However, sources told Economic Times that Prime Plus is likely to be priced higher than other categories.

Ola currently operates in the Mini, Auto, and Bike segments. Users can also book Prime Sedans, Prime SUVs, and Rentals on its app. According to sources, the company will not hire new drivers or vehicles for the new service and would instead rely on its existing fleet.

Drivers with outstanding ratings and other quality metrics from the Ola marketplace will be eligible to drive for the new service, they added.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

