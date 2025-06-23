Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges post demerger

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) made its market debut on Monday post demerger.

The stock started trading at Rs 167.75 and later jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 176.10 apiece during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 159.40, down 4.97 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock began trading at Rs 167. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 159, lower by 4.79 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,451.50 crore.

"Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from June 23, 2025, the equity shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' Group Securities," according to an update by the BSE.