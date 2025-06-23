Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,100 cr from new housing project in Chennai

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises is targeting a revenue of Rs 2,100 crore from its new housing project in Chennai.

The company has launched a 14.7-acre project Brigade Morgan Heights, located along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam road in Chennai, comprising 1,250 units.

The gross development value of this project is about Rs 2,100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The project, which has a total development potential of 2.2 million (22 lakh) square feet, will be developed under a joint development agreement (JDA).

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, "Chennai continues to be a vital market for Brigade Group, and this expansion aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality residential developments in upcoming urban corridors".