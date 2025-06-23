Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,100 cr from new housing project in Chennai

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises is targeting a revenue of Rs 2,100 crore from its new housing project in Chennai.
The company has launched a 14.7-acre project Brigade Morgan Heights, located along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam road in Chennai, comprising 1,250 units.
The gross development value of this project is about Rs 2,100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
The project, which has a total development potential of 2.2 million (22 lakh) square feet, will be developed under a joint development agreement (JDA).
Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, "Chennai continues to be a vital market for Brigade Group, and this expansion aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality residential developments in upcoming urban corridors".
Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
