IndiGo employee alleges caste-based abuse by seniors; FIR registered

An IndiGo employee has filed a police complaint against three senior colleagues, accusing them of using casteist slurs and subjecting him to sustained workplace harassment, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The budget airline has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and stating that it was committed to ensuring a respectful and inclusive work environment.

Sharan A, a 35-year-old employee based in Bengaluru, claimed in his complaint that he had been repeatedly targeted and humiliated because of his caste identity. He belongs to the Adi Dravida community, a Scheduled Caste recognised under India’s Constitution.

According to police officials, the incident in question occurred during a company meeting on April 28 in Gurugram, Haryana. Since the complaint was initially filed in Bengaluru, city police there registered a zero FIR, a provision that allows police to initiate a case regardless of jurisdiction, and subsequently transferred the case to Gurugram police.

Following this, an FIR was formally registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram on Sunday. “An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. We are verifying the facts, and action will be taken as per the law,” said Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar. Complaint details caste-based harassment IndiGo employees who allegedly made derogatory and caste-based remarks against him during the April meeting. He also alleged that this was not an isolated incident, but part of an ongoing pattern of discrimination and intimidation. In the complaint, Sharan named threeemployees who allegedly made derogatory and caste-based remarks against him during the April meeting. He also alleged that this was not an isolated incident, but part of an ongoing pattern of discrimination and intimidation. “I was insulted in front of everyone. Caste-based verbal abuse, threats and discrimination were made. This has happened several times,” Sharan stated in his complaint. He further alleged that he was unfairly targeted through warning letters, unexplained salary deductions, curtailed sick leave, and cancellation of staff travel privileges. “They even pressured me to resign,” he said.