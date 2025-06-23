Home / Companies / News / Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

Following RBI curbs in FY25, Edelweiss ARC plans to invest up to ₹1,000 crore in stressed assets and targets ₹6,000 crore in recoveries, led by corporate and retail

edelweiss financial services
In May 2024, the RBI had imposed business restrictions on Edelweiss ARC and another Edelweiss group entity due to concerns about the "evergreening of stressed assets".
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After subdued business activity due to regulatory restrictions in FY25, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Ltd expects to make recoveries worth ₹6,000 crore in FY26, with a significant portion coming from corporate accounts, including its stressed real estate portfolio. The ARC recovered ₹5,730 crore in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25), of which 14 per cent was from the retail portfolio.
 
Mythili Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Edelweiss ARC, told Business Standard it would invest up to ₹1,000 crore for acquiring portfolios in FY26. “We will invest at least ₹400–500 crore in retail, and we will invest a similar amount in wholesale also.”
 
According to its annual reports (FY25 and FY24), Edelweiss ARC’s assets under management (AUM) declined to ₹14,716.63 crore at the end of March 2025, from ₹31,591.72 crore at the end of March 2024. It acquired debt/loan portfolios aggregating dues of ₹757.56 crore in FY25, down sharply from ₹13,187 crore in FY24. It wrote down ₹13,032 crore on a net basis of AUM in FY25. 
 
The company was unable to scale up acquisitions in the corporate asset space in FY25, primarily due to the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory restrictions directly limiting acquisition activities. Market conditions further compounded this challenge, as the availability of wholesale-distressed assets remained notably scarce.
 
In May 2024, the RBI had imposed business restrictions on Edelweiss ARC and another Edelweiss group entity due to concerns about the "evergreening of stressed assets". These restrictions were lifted in December 2024, after the companies addressed the regulatory observations.
 
Balasubramanian said new asset acquisition is slow as there are few non-performing assets of scale in the banking industry. The focus continues to be on recoveries.
 
According to the Association of ARCs in India, fresh ARC business remained almost stagnant as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system stayed below 3.0 per cent. The securities receipts (SRs) issued for bad loans acquired declined to ₹37,511 crore in FY25 from ₹37,864 crore in FY24. However, the redemption of SRs increased to ₹43,256 crore in FY25 from ₹37,364 crore in FY24, association data showed. 
 
Referring to the focus on retail, she said, “While retail is not able to increase AUM by leaps and bounds, it will give granularity and valuation benefit.” On a year-on-year basis, the success rate of retail recovery and return should be consistent and better. “The share of retail is about 18 per cent in AUM. It has come down because last year, we could not acquire,” the CEO said.
 
Going forward, the retail division’s share of the overall portfolio is expected to increase from 18 per cent as of March 31, 2025, to 40 per cent over the medium term, reflecting the commitment to improving portfolio diversification, cash flow certainty and asset valuation, according to the annual report for FY25.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo employee alleges caste-based abuse by seniors; FIR registered

Corporate restructuring picks pace as India Inc's mantra to unlock value

IdeaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore drone order from Indian Army

Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,100 cr from new housing project in Chennai

EMS Ltd wins Rs 203 cr water and sewerage projects in Uttar Pradesh

Topics :Edelweiss Asset ManagementEdelweiss ARCRBIEdelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story