Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

After subdued business activity due to regulatory restrictions in FY25, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Ltd expects to make recoveries worth ₹6,000 crore in FY26, with a significant portion coming from corporate accounts, including its stressed real estate portfolio. The ARC recovered ₹5,730 crore in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25), of which 14 per cent was from the retail portfolio.
Mythili Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Edelweiss ARC, told Business Standard it would invest up to ₹1,000 crore for acquiring portfolios in FY26. “We will invest at least ₹400–500 crore in retail, and we will invest a similar amount in wholesale also.”
According to its annual reports (FY25 and FY24), Edelweiss ARC’s assets under management (AUM) declined to ₹14,716.63 crore at the end of March 2025, from ₹31,591.72 crore at the end of March 2024. It acquired debt/loan portfolios aggregating dues of ₹757.56 crore in FY25, down sharply from ₹13,187 crore in FY24. It wrote down ₹13,032 crore on a net basis of AUM in FY25.
The company was unable to scale up acquisitions in the corporate asset space in FY25, primarily due to the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory restrictions directly limiting acquisition activities. Market conditions further compounded this challenge, as the availability of wholesale-distressed assets remained notably scarce.
In May 2024, the RBI had imposed business restrictions on Edelweiss ARC and another Edelweiss group entity due to concerns about the "evergreening of stressed assets". These restrictions were lifted in December 2024, after the companies addressed the regulatory observations.
Balasubramanian said new asset acquisition is slow as there are few non-performing assets of scale in the banking industry. The focus continues to be on recoveries.
According to the Association of ARCs in India, fresh ARC business remained almost stagnant as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system stayed below 3.0 per cent. The securities receipts (SRs) issued for bad loans acquired declined to ₹37,511 crore in FY25 from ₹37,864 crore in FY24. However, the redemption of SRs increased to ₹43,256 crore in FY25 from ₹37,364 crore in FY24, association data showed.
Referring to the focus on retail, she said, “While retail is not able to increase AUM by leaps and bounds, it will give granularity and valuation benefit.” On a year-on-year basis, the success rate of retail recovery and return should be consistent and better. “The share of retail is about 18 per cent in AUM. It has come down because last year, we could not acquire,” the CEO said.
Going forward, the retail division’s share of the overall portfolio is expected to increase from 18 per cent as of March 31, 2025, to 40 per cent over the medium term, reflecting the commitment to improving portfolio diversification, cash flow certainty and asset valuation, according to the annual report for FY25.
