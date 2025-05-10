Affle 3i Q4 results: Profit rise 18% rise to Rs 103 cr on higher revenue

Technology firm Affle 3i has reported a 17.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 103 crore in the March quarter.

It had reported a profit (attributable to equity holders of the parent) of Rs 87.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation during the quarter came in 18.9 per cent higher at Rs 602.2 crore, against Rs 506.2 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose 2.79 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.

For the full FY25, profit rose 28.4 per cent to reach Rs 381.8 crore, while revenue increased 22.9 per cent to Rs 2,266.3 crore.

Affle MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said the performance was driven by "consistent outperformance" of the company's CPCU (cost per converted user) business model and further amplified by favourable industry dynamics.

"Having pioneered innovation and delivered meaningful impact over the past two decades, we now turn our focus to intelligence as a key growth driver. This integrated approach positions us to scale efficiently, fortify our competitive moat and unlock greater value for all our stakeholders," he said.

Affle India Ltd was renamed to Affle 3i Ltd last month.

Affle offers AI-led solutions in mobile advertising. It enables advertisers to optimise targeting, personalise user engagement and maximise ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience insights and advanced generative AI capabilities.

It has presence in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa.