Adani Group deploys India's 1st hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, has deployed India’s first hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics in Chhattisgarh, equipped with smart technology and three tanks that can carry 40 tonnes of cargo for 200 kms of range.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck in Raipur on Saturday. It will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block to the state’s power plant.

The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited has appointed Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the Gare Pelma III block through a competitive bidding process.

"The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state's commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry. Chhattisgarh is not only at the forefront in meeting the country's electricity demands, but also leads by example in adopting sustainable practices," said the chief minister.

With an aim to promote cleaner transportation, the Group is developing hydrogen fuel cell battery-operated trucks, equipped with smart technology, for cargo transport in collaboration with an Indian and international energy technology firm, and a major auto manufacturer, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company, in the statement, said that these hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations.

Also Read

“The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group's commitment to decarbonisation and responsible mining. We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees. We aim to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for all while pioneering new standards in sustainable mining practices," said Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO - Natural Resources, and director- Adani Enterprises.

The project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), both part of Adani Enterprises. ANR will source hydrogen cells from ANIL, which is also involved in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar modules, and battery manufacturing.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element, produces no harmful emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles match diesel trucks in range and load capacity ,but emit only water vapour and warm air, with minimal noise.

Since mining mainly uses diesel-powered machinery, switching to cleaner fuels will reduce emissions and noise. It will also help lower India’s crude oil imports and carbon footprint. Notably, ANR is the first in Asia to deploy Dozer Push Semi-Autonomous Technology, boosting both safety and sustainability.