Home / Companies / News / After Mexico, Brazil, India signs MoU on electoral cooperation with Panama

After Mexico, Brazil, India signs MoU on electoral cooperation with Panama

The Election Commission and the Electoral Tribunal (ET) of Panama on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding in Panama City to establish institutional framework

Press Trust of India New Delhi
With this, the Election Commission (EC) has expanded its electoral collaboration with more nations. Earlier, it had signed similar MoUs with Brazil, Chile and Mexico. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission and the Electoral Tribunal (ET) of Panama on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding in Panama City to establish institutional framework for their ongoing cooperation in the field of election management and administration.

With this, the Election Commission (EC) has expanded its electoral collaboration with more nations. Earlier, it had signed similar MoUs with Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

A three-member EC delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar held interactions with Presiding Magistrate, Electoral Tribunal of Panama, Alfredo Junc Wendehake, on strengthening collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two election management bodies.

Eduardo Valdes Escoffery, the first vice presidential magistrate, and Luis A Guerra Morales, the second vice presidential magistrate, of the ET of Panama were also present, the poll panel said.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Kumar said that the MoU reflects the EC's ongoing commitment to engage with electoral bodies across the globe and strengthen the democratic processes worldwide.

"While learning from best election integrity practices from the world over, the EC is committed to sharing its expertise and knowledge in conducting free, fair and transparent elections with its counterparts in other countries," Kumar said.

During the interaction, Presiding Magistrate of the ET of Panama discussed collaboration between the two EMBs (election management bodies) on use of technology and social media in elections.

According to a statement, the EC has been expanding its links and cooperation with foreign EMBs through its 'International Cooperation Programme'.

Having signed MoUs with Mexico, Brazil and Chile in the past, this is the fourth MoU signed by the with an EMB in the Latin Americas region. The poll panel has signed a total of 31 MoUs with EMBs and international organisations across the world.

The EC and the ET of Panama are members of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

Officials from the ET of Panama also attended the international conference on 'Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity' organised by the EC in March this year as the lead for 'Cohort on Elections Integrity' under the aegis of the 'Summit for Democracy'. 

Also Read

Panama approaches 'Pharmacy of the World' India for affordable medicines

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

Trade between India-Panama heading towards $50 billion: S Jaishankar

SC to decide if electoral bonds need to be referred to bench on April 11

India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector

Kaka Industries IPO to open on Jul 10 at Rs 55-58/share; to list on BSE SME

Vedanta Group rejigs semiconductor biz, brings it under Twin Star

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to provide VR-based safety training to workforce

Indian Oil to raise up to $2.7 billion through rights issue of shares

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on repayment of Rs 4,044 crore loans

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaPanamaMexicoBrazil

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story