Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil to raise up to $2.7 billion through rights issue of shares

Indian Oil to raise up to $2.7 billion through rights issue of shares

IOC, the country's top refiner, has not specified which projects the newly raised funds would target

Reuters Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) would raise up to Rs 22,000 crore ($2.66 billion) through a rights issue of shares, the state-owned refiner said on Friday.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Indian government had kicked off its plan to fund energy transition projects of three big state refiners “IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL)” in exchange for equity.

IOC, the country's top refiner, has not specified which projects the newly raised funds would target. It said it would give further details on the rights issue, including the price and timing, after a board approval.

Last week, BPCL had said it would raise $2.19 billion through a rights issue to help meet its "energy transition, net-zero and energy security objectives".

HPCL has not yet announced any plans to raise funds. The government is seeking a preferential allotment of shares from HPCL, Reuters had reported.

The three refiners together aim to invest Rs 3.5-4 trillion to achieve their net zero-emission goals by 2040.

Indian Oil also approved the formation of a joint venture for battery-swapping business in India as a private limited company with 50:50 collaboration between itself and Sun Mobility Pte Ltd Singapore, with IOC's equity investment of Rs 1,800 crore ($217.83 million).

Indian Oil's share price has gained nearly 30% so far this year, while HPCL's has risen over 30% and BPCL's roughly 18%.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 has gained almost 7%.


Also Read

OMCs log 52-week high on fund raising plan; HPCL, BPCL, IOC gain up to 4%

OMCs rally up to 7% on improved outlook; HPCL, IOC scale 52-week highs

OMCs trade firm in a range-bound market; IOC, HPCL, BPCL surge up to 5%

HPCL signs pact with BPCL for synergy in purchase, sale of hydrogen

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on loans worth Rs 4,044-cr

DRL eyes top five spots in domestic pharma market, forays into new areas

Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics

Board approves equity share capital reduction, says Reliance Retail

After Chotu, Munna LPG cylinders to hit North East markets soon: Indian Oil

Topics :Indian Oil Companyshare salesBPCLHPCL

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story