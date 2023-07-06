Home / Companies / News / After TCS, Tata Steel suspends 35 employees for ethical misconduct

After TCS, Tata Steel suspends 35 employees for ethical misconduct

Another three employees were fired for sexual misconduct, taking the total tally to 38

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Just as the news of TCS firing six of its employees in the bribes-for-jobs scandal was cooling down, another Tata Group company, Tata Steel kicked out 35 of its employees as they were found in contravention of the company's code of conduct, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.

Chairman of Tata Steel, N Chandrasekaran, said that action had been taken against 38 employees dismissed by the company. Sharing details about the action, he said that 35 individuals were fired for "unacceptable practices bordering on ethical issues", and another three were fired for sexual misconduct, the newspaper reported.

The action was taken after multiple whistleblower complaints regarding misuse of authority, conflict of interest and contract management agreements came to the fore, and the company decided to look into the complaints.

Speaking to the shareholders, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company had made important acquisitions in the last few years and has started a drive for an open culture. He said, "Employees can express his or her concerns. It could be on sexual harassment or a practice they noticed at the company. We are encouraging people to record their grievances."

Chandrasekaran said that we strive to maintain global benchmarks and continue to push a culture where we uphold the highest values and have a zero-tolerance policy. Speaking on the subject, Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Group, said that he is considering appointing a group chief safety officer to "look into safety aspects of all its companies."

The statement is significant given that Tata Steel's Odisha plant had a blast in a furnace that injured 18 people, the ToI report said.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Here is what TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran said about investing in AI

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Reliance Jio to sign 5G equipment deal worth $1.7 billion with Nokia

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Qatar Airways reports $1.2 bn in profits after last year's soccer World Cup

SC seeks Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot's response on CBI plea

Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud to step down; Adam Gross named interim chief

Topics :TCSTata Consultancy ServicesTata SteelTata Steel UKN ChandrasekaranBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story