Home / Companies / News / Agilitas acquires sports footwear maker Mochiko Shoes for undisclosed sum

Agilitas acquires sports footwear maker Mochiko Shoes for undisclosed sum

Mochiko is a manufacturing partner for brands that include Adidas, Puma, Reebok

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Agilitas Sports, an athleisure solutions platform, has acquired Mochiko Shoes, one of India’s largest sports footwear manufacturers, for an undisclosed amount.

“This acquisition augments Agilitas’ value proposition, by strengthening our supply chain in the rapidly growing sports footwear market,” said Abhishek Ganguly, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder of Agilitas Sports. “Mochiko’s manufacturing capabilities, operational excellence and strategic partnerships with leading global giants position us to address the government’s ‘Make in India’ (initiative).”

Mochiko, which was established in 2008, reported revenue of Rs 642 crore in FY2023 and is estimated to grow 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

“We are now poised to enhance long-term investments, addressing the soaring demand in the sports and athleisure footwear sector,” said Virender Awal, founder and CEO of Mochiko Shoes. “Joining the Agilitas family propels our ambitions. We envision multifold and multifaceted growth in our business over the next 5-6 years, adding jobs and livelihood.”

Mochiko is a manufacturing partner for Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs and Decathlon. The company said it is the first sports footwear manufacturer in India to receive BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) licence. The company has manufacturing units in Dehradun and Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Sport comprises 16 per cent of the Indian footwear market and it is the fastest-growing segment.

In an interview, Ganguly said Agilitas would tap various lines of businesses in the sportswear industry. “We would be investing in the management teams and often this will be led by acquisitions,” he said.

In May, Agilitas raised Rs 430 crore from investors. Funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, have invested Rs 400 crore in Agilitas. An amount of Rs 30 crore has come from individual investors.

Besides Ganguly, former Puma India executives Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu comprise Agilitas’s founding team.

Also Read

Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

A casual adidas sneaking past Nike?

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Non-leather footwear maker Pou Chen to invest Rs 2,302 cr in Tamil Nadu

Goa state warns Abbott India on antacid Digene license suspension

DGCA takes up matters with P&W regarding problems in IndiGo plane engines

SAP Labs to double artificial intelligence talent base in India by 2024

Oil India to invest Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy for net zero by 2040

Pilot shortage pulls down Akasa Air's market share to 4.2% in August

Topics :ShoesNike Footwear manufacturersFootwear

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story