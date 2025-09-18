Neysa joins IndiaAI Mission, eyes global growth and fresh fundraise

AI cloud services startup Neysa has been officially empanelled under the IndiaAI Mission as one of its approved cloud service providers. The company is targeting exponential growth, fuelled by rising demand from the IndiaAI initiative and its expansion into international markets.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Sharad Sanghi, Neysa is also in talks to raise funds in a Series B round. The company raised $50 million in 2024 in a round led by NTT Venture Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Z47, Anchorage Capital and others.

In a virtual interview with Business Standard, Sanghi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neysa, said the company has witnessed rapid growth since being shortlisted for the IndiaAI Mission. “We were selected in May as an approved cloud service provider, but it was reflected on the portal only last month,” he said.

Since the empanelment, Sanghi said there has been a surge of new customers. The company is already seeing traction in four main areas: enterprises, including financial institutions, healthcare and manufacturing; startups and unicorns; research and educational institutions; and government clients. “We are seeing explosive growth, especially since we have been shortlisted by the government for the IndiaAI Mission. Additionally, we are seeing growth not only from India but also from international markets such as the GCC nations and other Asian countries,” Sanghi added. Sanghi said Neysa plans to maintain silicon diversity in its infrastructure. “At present, we have 95 per cent GPUs from Nvidia and some from AMD. While we are looking at getting some of the Blackwell GPUs from Nvidia, we want to have silicon diversity. We are in talks with players like Sambanova and others,” he said.