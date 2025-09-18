Home / Companies / News / Neysa joins IndiaAI Mission, eyes global growth and fresh fundraise

Neysa joins IndiaAI Mission, eyes global growth and fresh fundraise

AI cloud startup Neysa has been empanelled under the IndiaAI Mission and plans Series B funding to expand infrastructure while targeting growth in India and overseas markets

artificial intelligence, AI
In a virtual interview with Business Standard, Sanghi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neysa, said the company has witnessed rapid growth since being shortlisted for the IndiaAI Mission. | File Image
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
AI cloud services startup Neysa has been officially empanelled under the IndiaAI Mission as one of its approved cloud service providers. The company is targeting exponential growth, fuelled by rising demand from the IndiaAI initiative and its expansion into international markets.
 
Founded by serial entrepreneur Sharad Sanghi, Neysa is also in talks to raise funds in a Series B round. The company raised $50 million in 2024 in a round led by NTT Venture Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Z47, Anchorage Capital and others.
 
In a virtual interview with Business Standard, Sanghi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neysa, said the company has witnessed rapid growth since being shortlisted for the IndiaAI Mission. “We were selected in May as an approved cloud service provider, but it was reflected on the portal only last month,” he said.
 
Since the empanelment, Sanghi said there has been a surge of new customers. The company is already seeing traction in four main areas: enterprises, including financial institutions, healthcare and manufacturing; startups and unicorns; research and educational institutions; and government clients.
 
“We are seeing explosive growth, especially since we have been shortlisted by the government for the IndiaAI Mission. Additionally, we are seeing growth not only from India but also from international markets such as the GCC nations and other Asian countries,” Sanghi added.
 
Sanghi said Neysa plans to maintain silicon diversity in its infrastructure. “At present, we have 95 per cent GPUs from Nvidia and some from AMD. While we are looking at getting some of the Blackwell GPUs from Nvidia, we want to have silicon diversity. We are in talks with players like Sambanova and others,” he said.
 
Given the capital-intensive nature of the business, Neysa is preparing for another fundraise. “We are in the process of raising more money to deploy additional infrastructure. We are looking at a Series B round. We haven’t yet decided on the amount, but it will certainly exceed our first raise,” Sanghi noted.
 
The company also announced the availability of OpenAI’s GPT-OSS models in its open-weight catalogue on Velocis, along with other AI models such as Llama, Deepseek, Qwen and Mistral.
 
Models from all of these leading open-weight publishers are now available on Neysa’s Velocis Cloud as Managed Inference Endpoints. This, the company said, will foster a more open ecosystem compared to opaque overseas-hosted models that constrained innovation, complicated compliance and created unpredictable costs.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

