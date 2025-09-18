Oil India sees restart of Mozambique LNG project by year's end

India's state-run Oil India Ltd expects a $20-billion, TotalEnergies-operated Mozambique liquefied natural gas project in which it owns a stake to restart development by the end of this year, its chairman Ranjit Rath said on Thursday.

TotalEnergies halted construction of the project and imposed force majeure in 2021 following a deadly attack on the site by Islamic State-linked insurgents.

"With improved security conditions, the project is expected to restart in the second half of 2025 and is well-positioned to meet the growing demand of the Indian gas market," Rath said at its annual shareholder meet.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in June he expected development to resume "this summer".