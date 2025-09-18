Home / Companies / News / Oil India sees restart of Mozambique LNG project by year's end

Oil India sees restart of Mozambique LNG project by year's end

TotalEnergies halted construction of the project and imposed force majeure in 2021 following a deadly attack on the site by Islamic State-linked insurgents

Oil india
Indian state firms ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources and Oil India together hold 30 per cent in the project, with Thailand's PTTEP owning the remainder.
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's state-run Oil India Ltd expects a $20-billion, TotalEnergies-operated Mozambique liquefied natural gas project in which it owns a stake to restart development by the end of this year, its chairman Ranjit Rath said on Thursday.

TotalEnergies halted construction of the project and imposed force majeure in 2021 following a deadly attack on the site by Islamic State-linked insurgents.

"With improved security conditions, the project is expected to restart in the second half of 2025 and is well-positioned to meet the growing demand of the Indian gas market," Rath said at its annual shareholder meet.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in June he expected development to resume "this summer".

TotalEnergies is the project operator with a 26.5 per cent stake, followed by Mitsui & Co with 20 per cent, while Mozambique's state-owned ENH has 15 per cent.

Indian state firms ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources and Oil India together hold 30 per cent in the project, with Thailand's PTTEP owning the remainder.

Explorer Oil India also holds a minority stake in the Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh projects in Russia.

Rath said Oil India has received dividends equivalent to 91 per cent of its investment in the Russian projects.

"A highlight of the year was the robust dividend flow from Russian assets, amounting to $942 million, representing over 91 per cent of our original investment in Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryakh, with full recovery expected in the coming year," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys relaunches programme to hire women on break in diversity push

Maruti passes GST restructuring benefits, cuts prices across models

India's 1st pvt gold mine in Andhra to begin full-scale production: DGML MD

TCS to transform Vodafone Idea's biz support system via AI-driven platform

Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

Topics :Company NewsOIL IndiaLNG

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story