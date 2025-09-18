Maruti passes GST restructuring benefits, cuts prices across models

Indian auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said that it will slash ex-showroom prices of entry-level models by up to ₹129,000. The announcement comes as the company looks to pass on the benefits of the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates to consumers.
The price reduction in key models, including WagonR, Baleno, Celerio, and Dzire, among others, will come into effect on September 22 — the day when the revamped GST structure is set to kick in. The latest reduction comes as the company joins other industry leaders, including Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors, among others.
The company said the move is aimed at stimulating demand in the passenger vehicle market by making its cars more affordable.
Max cuts for S-Presso, Alto K10
Among entry-level models, S-Presso (now at ₹349,000) and Alto K10 (₹369,000) saw the maximum reduction of ₹129,000 and ₹107,000, respectively. Additionally, Celerio is priced from ₹469,000 (down ₹91,100), the WagonR from ₹498,000 (down ₹79,600), and the Ignis from ₹535,000 after a reduction of up to ₹71,300.
In the mid-range and premium segment, popular hatchbacks such as the Swift and Baleno now start at ₹578,000 and ₹598,000 respectively, with price cuts of up to ₹84,600 and ₹86,100. The compact sedan Dzire begins at ₹625,000, while the Tour S is priced from ₹623,000. The newly launched Fronx is now available from ₹684,000, reflecting a reduction of ₹112,000.
Models
New price starting Sept 22 (in ₹)
Price reduction (in ₹)
S-Presso
349,000
129,000
Alto K10
369,000
107,000
Celerio
469,000
91,100
WagonR
498,000
79,600
Swift
578,000
84,600
Baleno
598,000
86,100
Dzire
625,000
87,700
Tour S
623,000
67,200
Fronx
684,000
112,000
SUVs also see price corrections
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) also saw sharp price corrections. The Brezza will now start at ₹825,000, the Grand Vitara at ₹1,076,500, and the off-road-focused Jimny at ₹1,231,500. In the MPV lineup, the Ertiga begins at ₹880,000, the XL6 at ₹1,152,300, and the premium Invicto at ₹2,497,400.
Models
New price starting Sept 22 (in ₹)
Price reduction (in ₹)
Brezza
825,000
112,700
Grand Vitara
1,076,500
107,000
Jimny
1,231,500
51,900
Ertiga
880,000
46,400
XL6
1,152,300
52,000
Invicto
2,497,400
61,700
On the utility vehicle front, the Eeco and Super Carry start at ₹518,000 and ₹506,000, respectively.
With cuts ranging from ₹67,000 to over ₹129,000, the company is looking to boost sales momentum during the festive season while maintaining its dominance in India’s passenger vehicle market.
GST reduction to boost sentiments
Earlier this month, GST rates on motor vehicles with petrol combustion engines having a capacity of up to 1200 cc and a length up to 400 mm were reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. Motor vehicles with diesel combustion engine having a capacity of up to 1500 cc and a length up to 400 mm also saw a similar deduction in tax rates.
However, luxury cars and high-end vehicles are set to attract a flat 40 per cent tax, whereas electric vehicles will be taxed at the existing 5 per cent rate.
At the time of GST revamp, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava told Business Standard that the small car market, which was degrowing, will now grow this year by over 10 per cent. As a result, the overall passenger car market should grow by 6-8 per cent, he said.
