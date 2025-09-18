Home / Companies / News / India's 1st pvt gold mine in Andhra to begin full-scale production: DGML MD

India's 1st pvt gold mine in Andhra to begin full-scale production: DGML MD

The project is expected to produce about 750 kilograms of gold per annum once it begins full-scale production, he said, adding that it would be scaled up to 1,000 tonnes within two to three years

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, dgml
DGML was established in 2003 by promoters with deep roots in the exploration and mining sector | | Image: DGML logo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's first large private gold mine in Andhra Pradesh is likely to start its full-scale production very soon, a top official of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd said on Thursday.

The development assumes significance as India currently imports around 1,000 tonnes of gold every year. The country is the largest importer of gold after oil.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML), the first and only gold exploration company listed on BSE, has a stake in Geomysore Services India Ltd, which is developing the first private sector gold mine at Jonnagiri, in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jonnagiri gold project, he said, has received environment clearance in the months of June and July, and state clearances have also been sought.

"The project stabilisation is going on... it is only the technology of the plant which is being worked out... full-scale production will begin very soon," Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Managing Director Hanuma Prasad said on the sidelines of CII India Mining Summit 2025.

The project is expected to produce about 750 kilograms of gold per annum once it begins full-scale production, he said, adding that it would be scaled up to 1,000 tonnes within two to three years.

"India's production of gold as of today is 1.5 tonnes... once our mine starts, nearly one more tonne will be added," he explained.

The gold mine is located near Jonnagiri, Erragudi and Pagadirayi villages within the Tuggali Mandalam in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

DGML was established in 2003 by promoters with deep roots in the exploration and mining sector. DGML has been involved in gold exploration activities in India and overseas.

The company has mining assets spread across the Indian peninsula, Kyrgyzstan, Finland and Tanzania.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS to transform Vodafone Idea's biz support system via AI-driven platform

Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

Gameskraft to cut 120 jobs amid gaming ban, ex-CFO siphoning case

Gokaldas eyes EU growth, Africa expansion to counter Trump's tariffs

China's SAIC to cut stake in India car venture, freeze new investments

Topics :Deccan Gold Minesgold minesAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story