AI solutions firm Tredence to expand India operations, to hire more staff

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data science company Tredence on Wednesday announced the expansion of its operations in India. The company plans to hire 1,500 new employees, increasing its workforce by 60 per cent from 2,500 to 4,000 employees by mid next year.

As part of its growth and diversification strategy in India, the company recently opened two new AI delivery centres in Pune and Kolkata, in addition to upgrading its facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“At Tredence, we are deeply committed to India, where we have built a strong foundation across our business functions," said Shub Bhowmick, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tredence.

Sector-wise, the firm plans to expand into verticals like Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) and Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS), and geographically it will be entering the Middle East region.

"Our ongoing investments in research and development (R&D), sales, and talent development underscore our dedication to fostering innovation and contributing globally. While North America has been pivotal in our growth journey, we are excited about the immense opportunities in India, Europe, and the Middle East. These markets represent strategic pillars for Tredence as we continue to leverage data science and AI to drive transformative solutions,” Bhowmick added.

In terms of job roles, data science, data engineering, data analytics, MLOps, LLMOps, GenAI, and marketing analytics are some of the new roles that the company will recruit for.

Additionally, it will also recruit for innovative roles to meet the growing needs of clients in GenAI while launching an upskilling programme to prepare professionals for upcoming client projects, it said in a press release.

More From This Section

According to estimates from the International Trade Administration, the AI market in India is projected to reach $8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 40 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

“India is a cornerstone of talent and ingenuity driving our global initiatives. With over 80 per cent of our workforce based in India and selected through a rigorous hiring process, we are prepared to address global challenges. We allocate 10 per cent of our revenue towards future innovation and capability development as a sign of our dedication to strategic growth," stated Munjay Singh, chief operating officer, Tredence.