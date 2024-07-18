Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / AI solutions firm Tredence to expand India operations, to hire more staff

AI solutions firm Tredence to expand India operations, to hire more staff

Plans to increase its workforce in India by 60 per cent by mid-2025

artificial intelligence machine learning
Representative Picture
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Artificial intelligence (AI) and data science company Tredence on Wednesday announced the expansion of its operations in India. The company plans to hire 1,500 new employees, increasing its workforce by 60 per cent from 2,500 to 4,000 employees by mid next year.

As part of its growth and diversification strategy in India, the company recently opened two new AI delivery centres in Pune and Kolkata, in addition to upgrading its facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“At Tredence, we are deeply committed to India, where we have built a strong foundation across our business functions," said Shub Bhowmick, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tredence.

Sector-wise, the firm plans to expand into verticals like Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) and Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS), and geographically it will be entering the Middle East region.

"Our ongoing investments in research and development (R&D), sales, and talent development underscore our dedication to fostering innovation and contributing globally. While North America has been pivotal in our growth journey, we are excited about the immense opportunities in India, Europe, and the Middle East. These markets represent strategic pillars for Tredence as we continue to leverage data science and AI to drive transformative solutions,” Bhowmick added.

In terms of job roles, data science, data engineering, data analytics, MLOps, LLMOps, GenAI, and marketing analytics are some of the new roles that the company will recruit for.

Additionally, it will also recruit for innovative roles to meet the growing needs of clients in GenAI while launching an upskilling programme to prepare professionals for upcoming client projects, it said in a press release.

More From This Section

Citi to boost investment banking headcount in India betting on M&A surge

Voda-Idea expands L900 tech in Kolkata to enhance network infrastructure

Premium

Online food may cost more as Swiggy, Zomato fees likely to touch Rs 10-15

TVS to invest 200 mn pounds in Norton Motorcycles; India launch on plan

Merger pains: Air India announces VRS scheme for permanent ground staff


According to estimates from the International Trade Administration, the AI market in India is projected to reach $8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 40 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

“India is a cornerstone of talent and ingenuity driving our global initiatives. With over 80 per cent of our workforce based in India and selected through a rigorous hiring process, we are prepared to address global challenges. We allocate 10 per cent of our revenue towards future innovation and capability development as a sign of our dedication to strategic growth," stated Munjay Singh, chief operating officer, Tredence.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AI skills shaping job market; Indeed reveals most in-demand AI jobs list

Games24x7 elevates Tridib Mukherjee to Chief Data Science and AI officer

Best of BS Opinion: Exciting world of data science, Poll promises & more

Premium

Exciting world of data science

Zensar acquires BridgeView to expand into biopharma, life sciences industry

Topics :Data Scienceartifical intelligenceIndian workforce

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story