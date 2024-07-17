Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Voda-Idea expands L900 tech in Kolkata to enhance network infrastructure

Voda-Idea expands L900 tech in Kolkata to enhance network infrastructure

L900 is an advanced technology that aims at providing a stronger 4G indoor coverage experience for users, with superior calling and faster data speeds, Vi said in a statement

Vodafone Idea
This is part of Vi's broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure, following a successful Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offering (FPO).
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Post-acquisition of additional spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in Kolkata, telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced expansion of L900 technology in 3000 sites across the city to enhance network infrastructure.

L900 is an advanced technology that aims at providing a stronger 4G indoor coverage experience for users, with superior calling and faster data speeds, Vi said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is part of Vi's broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure, following a successful Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offering (FPO).

Vi has also acquired additional spectrum in the recently concluded spectrum auction, committing Rs 31 crore for 0.4Mhz of spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in Kolkata Circle and Rs 376 crore for 7.6 Mhz of spectrum in the 900 Mhz band in West Bengal Circle.

With these, Vi now has a total spectrum portfolio of 334.4Mhz in Kolkata and 536.8Mhz in West Bengal circles.

"Our goal is to provide the best network experience, and this upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing superior services to our customers," Vodafone Idea Cluster Business Head, (West Bengal, Assam & North East), Naveen Singhvi said.

More From This Section

Premium

Online food may cost more as Swiggy, Zomato fees likely to touch Rs 10-15

TVS to invest 200 mn pounds in Norton Motorcycles; India launch on plan

Merger pains: Air India announces VRS scheme for permanent ground staff

JSW MG to launch 5 cars in next 12 months: CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba

Hybrid cars 'best solution' until non-fossil energy is widespread: Suzuki

The company is deploying this technology in other cities of the country.

The stronger network will help operator to not only retain but grow it's customer base, a market analyst said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Telecom ministry to work on actionable plan on identified issues: Scindia

Supreme Court agrees to listen to Vodafone Idea's plea on AGR computation

RVNL, Voda Idea, Prestige Estates, Oil India may be added to MSCI index

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Vi shareholders okay Rs 2,458 cr preferential issue to Nokia, Ericsson

Topics :Vodafone IdeaKolkata

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story