AI to reshape entry-level roles, boost productivity: HCLTech's Roshni Nadar

The HCL Group–Foxconn JV, which will set up the country’s first display driver chip packaging, assembly and testing unit, will have a capacity of 20,000 units and is likely to be ready by 2028, Malhotra said on Saturday.

Spread over nearly 48 acres in Jewar, the new plant is likely to meet nearly 25 per cent of the domestic demand for display driver chips once it starts commercial production in 2028, she said, adding that about 70–75 per cent of the chip uptake will be from domestic market consumers. The company will also aim to capitalise on Foxconn’s client network to reach customers in international markets, Malhotra said.