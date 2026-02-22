Hospitals becoming insurers may reduce friction: Narayana Health's Shetty

Similarly, as India aspires to become a global reinsurance hub with more reinsurers entering the GIFT City, Hitesh Joshi, Executive Director with additional charge of MD, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), emphasized the role of actuaries in risk assessment, modeling, and capital efficiency, and noted the shortage of actuarial talent in the reinsurance space.

“From GIC Re and reinsurer angle, we are of the opinion that there is a tremendous call for actuarial community in India to move from the core task of reserving to probably more challenging task of pricing the risk, more from a reinsurer angle. We have also felt that the actuarial talent is not channeled adequately in the reinsurer sphere. We hope that with the introduction of new reinsurers in the mainland and a number of reinsurers in the GIFT City, this scenario will change,” Joshi said.