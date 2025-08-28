Adani group cos post record ₹90,572 cr Ebitda; keep leverage at 2.6x

The Adani Group reported its strongest-ever operating performance, with record earnings across its infrastructure portfolio, while leverage remained among the lowest in the global industry, according to a company statement.

The group’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) Ebitda rose nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹90,572 crore through June 2025. This marks the first time the portfolio crossed the ₹90,000 crore milestone. Quarterly performance also touched new highs, with first-quarter FY26 Ebitda climbing 3.3 per cent to ₹23,793 crore.

On the balance sheet, the group said its leverage remained “one of the lowest amongst large global infra players.” Net debt-to-Ebitda stood at 2.6 times as of March 2025. Fund flow from operations, or cash after tax, reached a record ₹66,527 crore. The portfolio maintained a cash balance of ₹53,843 crore, equivalent to about 19 per cent of gross debt, providing liquidity cover for at least the next 21 months. The gross debt was ₹2.9 trillion as on March 2025, up from ₹2.41 trillion, with Indian banks shares in the total pie at 50 per cent. The net debt was ₹2.36 trillion as on FY 2025.

Core infrastructure businesses — spanning utilities, transport and incubating infrastructure under Adani Enterprises — contributed around 87 per cent of the group’s Ebitda in the June quarter. Incubating infrastructure assets, including airports, solar and wind manufacturing, and roads, together generated more than ₹10,000 crore for the first time. The utility segment, comprising Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions, delivered ₹11,895 crore in the quarter, up 2.2 per cent year-on-year, and ₹43,633 crore on a TTM basis. Transport, led by Adani Ports & SEZ, recorded ₹5,949 crore in Q1, a 13 per cent rise, and ₹21,154 crore on TTM. Infrastructure businesses within Adani Enterprises generated ₹2,825 crore in Q1, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while Ambuja Cements contributed ₹2,242 crore, a jump of nearly 37 per cent.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements all posted double-digit Ebitda growth. By contrast, existing businesses within Adani Enterprises — primarily its integrated resource management arm — saw a decline, with Q1 Ebitda halving to ₹882 crore due to lower trade volumes and price volatility. The group’s asset base expanded by ₹1.26 trillion in FY25 to reach ₹6.1 trillion. Strong and expanding cash flows are supporting annual capital expenditure plans of ₹1.5–1.6 trillion, the release said. At the run-rate level, about 87 per cent of Ebitda, or ₹99,561 crore, is now generated from assets carrying domestic credit ratings of ‘AA-’ and above.

Adani Enterprises, the incubator of new businesses, reported Q1 Ebitda of ₹3,707 crore, down 17.4 per cent from last year, though TTM earnings rose 9.6 per cent to ₹16,536 crore. The company achieved a key milestone in India’s clean energy transition by commissioning the nation’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant. Seven of its eight under-construction projects, including the Ganga Expressway, are now more than 70 per cent complete. Passenger movements across Adani Airports rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 23.4 million in the June quarter, while cargo handled grew 4 per cent to 0.28 million metric tonnes.