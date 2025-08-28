Home / Companies / News / Adani group cos post record ₹90,572 cr Ebitda; keep leverage at 2.6x

Adani group cos post record ₹90,572 cr Ebitda; keep leverage at 2.6x

On the balance sheet, the group said its leverage remained 'one of the lowest amongst large global infra players'

Adani Group
The Adani Group reported its strongest-ever operating performance | Bloomberg
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
The Adani Group reported its strongest-ever operating performance, with record earnings across its infrastructure portfolio, while leverage remained among the lowest in the global industry, according to a company statement.
 
The group’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) Ebitda rose nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹90,572 crore through June 2025. This marks the first time the portfolio crossed the ₹90,000 crore milestone. Quarterly performance also touched new highs, with first-quarter FY26 Ebitda climbing 3.3 per cent to ₹23,793 crore.
 
On the balance sheet, the group said its leverage remained “one of the lowest amongst large global infra players.” Net debt-to-Ebitda stood at 2.6 times as of March 2025. Fund flow from operations, or cash after tax, reached a record ₹66,527 crore. The portfolio maintained a cash balance of ₹53,843 crore, equivalent to about 19 per cent of gross debt, providing liquidity cover for at least the next 21 months. The gross debt was ₹2.9 trillion as on March 2025, up from ₹2.41 trillion, with Indian banks shares in the total pie at 50 per cent. The net debt was ₹2.36 trillion as on FY 2025.
 
Core infrastructure businesses — spanning utilities, transport and incubating infrastructure under Adani Enterprises — contributed around 87 per cent of the group’s Ebitda in the June quarter. Incubating infrastructure assets, including airports, solar and wind manufacturing, and roads, together generated more than ₹10,000 crore for the first time.
 
The utility segment, comprising Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions, delivered ₹11,895 crore in the quarter, up 2.2 per cent year-on-year, and ₹43,633 crore on a TTM basis. Transport, led by Adani Ports & SEZ, recorded ₹5,949 crore in Q1, a 13 per cent rise, and ₹21,154 crore on TTM. Infrastructure businesses within Adani Enterprises generated ₹2,825 crore in Q1, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while Ambuja Cements contributed ₹2,242 crore, a jump of nearly 37 per cent.
 
Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements all posted double-digit Ebitda growth. By contrast, existing businesses within Adani Enterprises — primarily its integrated resource management arm — saw a decline, with Q1 Ebitda halving to ₹882 crore due to lower trade volumes and price volatility.
 
The group’s asset base expanded by ₹1.26 trillion in FY25 to reach ₹6.1 trillion. Strong and expanding cash flows are supporting annual capital expenditure plans of ₹1.5–1.6 trillion, the release said. At the run-rate level, about 87 per cent of Ebitda, or ₹99,561 crore, is now generated from assets carrying domestic credit ratings of ‘AA-’ and above.
 
Adani Enterprises, the incubator of new businesses, reported Q1 Ebitda of ₹3,707 crore, down 17.4 per cent from last year, though TTM earnings rose 9.6 per cent to ₹16,536 crore. The company achieved a key milestone in India’s clean energy transition by commissioning the nation’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant. Seven of its eight under-construction projects, including the Ganga Expressway, are now more than 70 per cent complete. Passenger movements across Adani Airports rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 23.4 million in the June quarter, while cargo handled grew 4 per cent to 0.28 million metric tonnes.
 
Adani Green Energy expanded operational capacity by 45 per cent year-on-year to 15,816 megawatts in Q1, adding 3,763 MW of solar, 585 MW of wind, and 534 MW of hybrid capacity. Adani Energy Solutions secured a new transmission project, taking its order book under construction to ₹59,304 crore. Adani Ports & SEZ reported an 11 per cent rise in cargo volumes to 121 million metric tonnes.
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

