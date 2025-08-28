Home / Companies / News / Sunsure Energy, NVVN sign 500 MWh BESS pact for power supply to UPPCL

Sunsure Energy, NVVN sign 500 MWh BESS pact for power supply to UPPCL

Backed by a 15-year agreement, Sunsure will supply power to NVVN with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) being the end procurer

Electricity, Energy
he project marks Sunsure's first long-term power supply agreement through BESS. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Sunsure Energy on Thursday said it has inked a pact with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for 500 MWh peak power supply from battery energy storage system to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation.

Sunsure Energy, renewable energy solutions provider for businesses and utilities transitioning to green power, is proud to announce the signing of a Battery Energy Discharge Purchase Agreement (BEDPA) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, securing a capacity of 125MW/500MWh, a company statement said.

Backed by a 15-year agreement, Sunsure will supply power to NVVN with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) being the end procurer.

Under the agreement, Sunsure will set up a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) under the buildownoperate model at Garautha substation (400/220 kV) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The project marks Sunsure's first long-term power supply agreement through BESS.

Through the agreement, Sunsure will deliver 4 hours of on-demand power between 6 pm and 10 am, giving UPPCL the flexibility to source clean energy at peak demand hours (evening or morning) at competitive and long-term tariffs.

This brings a historic shift in India's energy storage ecosystem as it is a first-of-its-kind BESS agreement where instead of fixed monthly rates, billing is based on fixed tariff (Rs/kWh) of discharged energy.

Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Sunsure Energy said in the statement, "We've moved from pure-solar offerings to hybrid systems with BESS, enabling C&I customers to access renewable energy even during peak hours, while displacing more fossil energy from their energy mix. On the utility side, our evolution is clear -- from winning SECI's pure solar bids to SJVN's advanced hybrid tenders, and now, NVVN's first-of-its-kind BESS deployment in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Energy firmselectricity sectorelectricity in IndiaNTPC

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

