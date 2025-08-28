Sunsure Energy, NVVN sign 500 MWh BESS pact for power supply to UPPCL

Sunsure Energy on Thursday said it has inked a pact with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for 500 MWh peak power supply from battery energy storage system to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation.

Sunsure Energy, renewable energy solutions provider for businesses and utilities transitioning to green power, is proud to announce the signing of a Battery Energy Discharge Purchase Agreement (BEDPA) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, securing a capacity of 125MW/500MWh, a company statement said.

Backed by a 15-year agreement, Sunsure will supply power to NVVN with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) being the end procurer.

Under the agreement, Sunsure will set up a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) under the buildownoperate model at Garautha substation (400/220 kV) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The project marks Sunsure's first long-term power supply agreement through BESS. Through the agreement, Sunsure will deliver 4 hours of on-demand power between 6 pm and 10 am, giving UPPCL the flexibility to source clean energy at peak demand hours (evening or morning) at competitive and long-term tariffs. This brings a historic shift in India's energy storage ecosystem as it is a first-of-its-kind BESS agreement where instead of fixed monthly rates, billing is based on fixed tariff (Rs/kWh) of discharged energy.