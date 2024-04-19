Home / Companies / News / Air India cancels Dubai flights due to continued operational disruptions

Air India cancels Dubai flights due to continued operational disruptions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Air India cancelled its flights to and from Dubai on Friday due to continued operational disruptions at the airport in the Emirates.

Passengers of Air India who have booked the flights for travel till April 21 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.

An Air India spokesperson said the airline has cancelled the flights to and from Dubai on Friday due to continued operational disruptions at the Dubai airport.

"We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Currently, Air India operates 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 flights are from Delhi.

Operations at the Dubai Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, have been hit by unprecedented rains and floods.

The Indian embassy in the UAE on Friday advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise.

Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights, it said in an advisory.

Topics :Air IndiaDubai

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

