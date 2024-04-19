Fortis Healthcare launched a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty tertiary care hospital at Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru. The healthcare player invested about Rs 6-7 crore in the upgrade of the facility. Fortis aims to expand its bed count to 100 from the existing 80 beds amid a rising patient base.

With the unveiling of its newest state-of-the-art facility, Fortis expands its presence in Bengaluru. The latest facility accounts for the fifth hospital in its existing network, with Bannerghatta being the largest among them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: LIC's total premium grows 26%, highest among listed peers in March “Fortis has always been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge medical services. With the launch of this hospital, we continue our legacy of delivering high-end care to our patients, setting a new benchmark in healthcare excellence. This launch marks a significant milestone in our continued expansion efforts, underscoring our dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering the finest care to our patients,” said Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Healthcare.

Fortis aims for an expansion to 10,000 beds from 4,500 beds in India over the next five to seven years. “This will be a combination of brownfield expansions of existing hospitals. Many of our hospitals are undergoing expansion. We will expand our hospital on Bannerghatta Road in the next couple of years. In addition, we will launch the acquired Meodar Hospital in Manesar having 450 beds, in the upcoming months. We are on the lookout for expansion, both brownfield and acquisitions,” Vinayak told Business Standard.

Fortis Hospital aims for an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) growth of about 20 per cent.



“We cannot make forward-looking statements but expect to continue to maintain our performance,” Vinayak added.

“A large section of people seeking healthcare services will benefit from this addition. It signifies our commitment to providing our patients with informed choices and the best cutting-edge healthcare facilities that the world has to offer. At Fortis, we are dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive quality care and attention at every step of their journey,” said Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru.