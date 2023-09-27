Air India crafts action plan to resolve spectrum of pilot concerns

Air India has developed an action plan to address a raft of pilot concerns, which include matters such as cleanliness in the cockpit, errors in flight plans, transportation and accommodation, rude behaviour by other employees, and disconnect between departments in the event of an aircraft grounding or irregular operations, according to statements from its executives on Wednesday.

This development comes at a time when 43 pilots have recently left Akasa Air without fulfilling their mandatory notice period, typically ranging from six months to one year, in pursuit of better opportunities elsewhere.

Akasa Air has initiated legal proceedings seeking compensation from five of these 43 pilots.

An Air India executive said, “We conducted a survey of our pilots between August 16 and August 31. Based on the feedback received from hundreds of pilots, we have issued an action plan addressing each issue raised by the pilots. This plan will be implemented within six months, between October and March.”

Air India did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a statement on this matter.

According to the plan, the airline will initiate monthly dialogues between pilot and engineering teams to address issues related to cleanliness in cockpits, as mentioned by the executives.

As pilots have identified errors in flight plans, the airline will randomly check 5 per cent of dispatched flight plans to ensure better oversight. Pilots are required to submit their flight plans, containing details such as the flight path, with the air traffic control concerned.

Pilots have also raised concerns about staff on duty travel, including issues with delayed cab services upon their arrival at international airports.

Air India, in line with its action plan, will develop a distinct policy in collaboration with its human resources department to address these concerns.

Additionally, all travel matters will be centrally managed by the travel desk at the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC), as noted by the executives.



Air India will review the designated contact points at hotels to ensure that pilots receive rooms in accordance with their entitlements, the executives noted.

Furthermore, pilots based out of Mumbai will be provided with company transport for training sessions in Delhi.



In the survey, pilots also raised concerns about the rude or bad behaviour of other employees they frequently interact with.

As part of Air India’s action plan, the airline is considering implementing soft skills training for these personnel.

Additionally, the airline plans to introduce feedback channels, with particular emphasis on addressing this specific issue, as highlighted by the executives.

Pilots have expressed a disconnect between departments in the event of an aircraft grounding or irregular operations due to any sudden development.

Air India, under its action plan, will review the effectiveness of existing processes with the IOCC and provide clarity to them, according to the executives.