Home / Companies / News / Air India crafts action plan to resolve spectrum of pilot concerns

Air India crafts action plan to resolve spectrum of pilot concerns

In light of pilots identifying errors in flight plans, the airline will randomly scrutinise five per cent of dispatched flight plans for enhanced oversight

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during the unveiling of Air India’s new logo on August 10. The airline said the new font married “confidence with warmth” | Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Air India has developed an action plan to address a raft of pilot concerns, which include matters such as cleanliness in the cockpit, errors in flight plans, transportation and accommodation, rude behaviour by other employees, and disconnect between departments in the event of an aircraft grounding or irregular operations, according to statements from its executives on Wednesday.

This development comes at a time when 43 pilots have recently left Akasa Air without fulfilling their mandatory notice period, typically ranging from six months to one year, in pursuit of better opportunities elsewhere.

Akasa Air has initiated legal proceedings seeking compensation from five of these 43 pilots.

An Air India executive said, “We conducted a survey of our pilots between August 16 and August 31. Based on the feedback received from hundreds of pilots, we have issued an action plan addressing each issue raised by the pilots. This plan will be implemented within six months, between October and March.”

Air India did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a statement on this matter.

According to the plan, the airline will initiate monthly dialogues between pilot and engineering teams to address issues related to cleanliness in cockpits, as mentioned by the executives.

As pilots have identified errors in flight plans, the airline will randomly check 5 per cent of dispatched flight plans to ensure better oversight. Pilots are required to submit their flight plans, containing details such as the flight path, with the air traffic control concerned.

Pilots have also raised concerns about staff on duty travel, including issues with delayed cab services upon their arrival at international airports.

Air India, in line with its action plan, will develop a distinct policy in collaboration with its human resources department to address these concerns.

Additionally, all travel matters will be centrally managed by the travel desk at the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC), as noted by the executives.
 
Air India will review the designated contact points at hotels to ensure that pilots receive rooms in accordance with their entitlements, the executives noted.

Furthermore, pilots based out of Mumbai will be provided with company transport for training sessions in Delhi.
 
In the survey, pilots also raised concerns about the rude or bad behaviour of other employees they frequently interact with.

As part of Air India’s action plan, the airline is considering implementing soft skills training for these personnel.

Additionally, the airline plans to introduce feedback channels, with particular emphasis on addressing this specific issue, as highlighted by the executives.

Pilots have expressed a disconnect between departments in the event of an aircraft grounding or irregular operations due to any sudden development.

Air India, under its action plan, will review the effectiveness of existing processes with the IOCC and provide clarity to them, according to the executives.

Also Read

Resignations have no impact on expansion, more pilots joining: Akasa CEO

Bombay HC allows Akasa Air to proceed with case against pilots in Mumbai

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Confident of overcoming crisis: Akasa Air pilots contradict airline

Byju's rolls out new social media policy for employees amid layoffs

Amazon Pay eyes expansion with more bank, card network partnerships

SIG to invest 100 mn euro on Gujarat plant, expects to be in top 10 markets

Revisiting Rupert Murdoch's India adventure as he hangs up his boots

ONDC to open its platform for fintech services like credit, insurance

Topics :Akasa AirPilotsAir Indiaairlines

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story