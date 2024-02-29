Home / Companies / News / Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes' economy class

Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes' economy class

The Tata Group-owned Air India has leased five B777-200 LR planes from American carrier Delta Airlines

Air India
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST
Air India has found a technical issue in its leased Boeing 777-200 planes that has resulted in economy class cabin lighting remaining in the bright mode and the airline has decided to provide eye masks for the passengers of the aircraft.

The Tata Group-owned Air India has leased five B777-200 LR planes from American carrier Delta Airlines.

"A technical issue has been identified with the cabin lighting system on the B777-200 LR (leased aircraft) in the economy (EY) cabin. This has led to the EY cabin lighting to remain on bright mode throughout the flight," the airline said in a circular on Wednesday.

To overcome the issue of the crew being unable to switch the lights to dim/off and to avoid guest inconvenience, eye masks will be provided to the passengers, it added.

The airline operates B777 aircraft on ultra-long haul routes connecting Indian cities with San Francisco in the US and Vancouver in Canada.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

