Air India exploring collaboration with Apple in flight tech push

Carrier becoming one of largest iPad customers in India, says CEO

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Air India is exploring collaboration with Apple on various issues, including improvement in flight-planning software used by pilots, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson said on Friday.
The airline is becoming one of Apple’s largest iPad customers in India, Wilson said in a message to employees that has been reviewed by Business Standard.
Flight planning software is a tool that allows pilots to input information such as departure and destination airports, preferred routes, weather conditions, and aircraft performance data to generate a flight plan that meets their needs. Apple has not built any flight planning software to date and it is unclear what the aforementioned proposed collaboration with Air India will entail.

Topics :Air IndiaIndian aviationAviation sectorApple India

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

