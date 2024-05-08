Air India Express says no recognition of workers' union amid crew protest

Air India Express said on Wednesday that the airline does not recognise any workers' union amidst protests from employees who are opposing a new merit-based assessment system, NDTV reported.

The Air India Express statement comes hours after Business Standard reported that the airline has cancelled some 26 flights and delayed 81 due to last-minute sick calls by some cabin crew members protesting perceived "inequality" in their treatment compared to their counterparts at AIX Connect.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) are subsidiaries of the Tata Group-owned Air India, which is in the process of merging to create a unified low-cost airline.

Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing a faction of the airline's cabin crew members, has written a letter to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran today saying, "There is a glaring lack of equality in the treatment of employees. Salaries, experience and merits are being disregarded, with internal job postings now being filled by candidates external to Air India Express, by passing qualified internal candidates."

The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked Air India Express for a report on flight cancellations.





ALSO READ: Airport lounge access on credit card: Check rules on access, annual fees Air India Express and AIX Connect operate around 230 and 150 daily flights, respectively.

An Air India Express spokesperson said: "A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result."

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport," the spokesperson added.

Why are Air India workers protesting?

Discontent among the Air India cabin crew members stems from concerns over the new performance appreciation policy and perceived inequalities following the merger with Tata Group.

In April the Air India crew had called for a strike on April 24 but it was called off after the management agreed to meet some of their demands.

The crew alleges that certain staff members were unfairly offered lower job positions despite clearing interviews, leading to feelings of inequality and resentment within the workforce.

The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing a significant portion of the cabin crew, has accused the airline of mismanagement and a lack of equality in staff treatment.

This disruption comes at a critical time for Air India Express, as the airline is in the process of merging with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and faces challenges in streamlining operations and catering to the increased demand.