L&T's power transmission biz bags multiple orders in India, overseas

The power transmission and distribution (PT&D) vertical has also received orders to set up transmission lines and a gas insulated substation to integrate solar energy zones in Rajasthan and Karnataka

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its power transmission and distribution business has bagged multiple orders in the country and overseas.

The business has bagged orders to set up two floating solar plants in India.

Floating solar projects involve mounting solar modules on structures that float in a water body, typically areservoir/lake/abandoned quarry.

Compared to ground-mounted solar plants, floating solar plants do not require land acquisition and typically involve less civil work.

There are other site-specific merits too, besides reduction of water evaporation.

The power transmission and distribution (PT&D) vertical has also received orders to set up transmission lines and a gas insulated substation to integrate solar energy zones in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

These crucial links will enable the evacuation of renewable energy to load centres in various parts of the country.

The company has also another order to build a gas insulated substation overseas.

"The Sultanate of Oman is integrating its multiple standalone electricity networks into a 400 kV national grid. As part of the interconnection and grid strengthening, PT&D has received orders to build a 400 kV overhead transmission line and two 400 kV grid stations," it said.

In the United Arab Emirates, the business has bagged orders to construct two substations with associated works.

Larsen & Toubro is a $ 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

