Air India firms up $70 bn orders for 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus

The signing will pave the way for deliveries to start over the next few months. This will include the Airbus A350 aircraft, while the bulk of the order will be delivered from mid-2025 onwards, the airline said.

Air India has sealed a $70 billion deal (at list price) to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. While the mega orders were announced in February, formal purchase agreements were signed at the air show in Paris on Tuesday.