Possible to make new Covid strain vax in 100 days: Gennova BioPharma

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Singh, CEO, Gennova said the firm was in discussions with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) on the matter. “Developing a vaccine on any new strain within 100 days is feasible, and globally such discussions are on. We are also in discussions with CEPI on this matter. Whether one should develop vaccines on future strains will depend on the infectiousness of the emerging strains,” he added. The WHO, for example, announces the dominant strains for influenza every year, based on which, vaccines (flu shots) are modified.

Pune-based Gennova BioPharmaceuticals, which developed the country’s first mRNA vaccine and has now obtained approval for a mix-and-match booster dose based on the Omicron strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, says it can make a new vaccine based on an emerging strain within 100-days, if need be.