Air India buys 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing at Paris air show

The purchase agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Tata Group-owned global airline Air India, on Tuesday, signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, going one step further in its $70 billion (based on list prices) fleet expansion programme that it announced in February this year.
The purchase agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show.

Air India’s firm orders include 34 A350-1000, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.
“This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Air India.

 Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said: “Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years. We are proud to be working with all our partners in this journey to rebuild a global airline which reflects India taking a more confident posture around the world.”
 Satair, an Airbus company, and Boeing Global Services will support Air India with a broad range of solutions, including parts and maintenance provisioning, digital applications, and modification services.

The Airbus A350 will lead the deliveries of the new aircraft later this year, with the bulk of the order to arrive from mid-2025 onwards.
Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion.

“We are excited to be a key partner in the reinvention of the Flying Maharaja. Under the leadership of the Tata Group and a focussed new management, this is one of the most ambitious projects in the airline business today,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.
“We are proud that the efficiencies, comfort and range capability offered by our latest generation aircraft will contribute to the process, as Air India reclaims its rightful position as a world-class premium carrier. The Airbus services package is a perfect future-oriented choice that will form a core element of Air India’s transformation,” he added.

“The fuel-efficient mix of next-generation airplanes including the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X will sustainably power Air India’s future fleet in the world’s fastest growing commercial aviation market,” said Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Topics :Air IndiaAirbusParis Air Show

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

