Air India hires McCann India as a part of its rebranding exercise



The mandate to handle the airline’s advertising and marketing communications comes at a time when the airline has signed formal agreements to purchase 470 planes at the cost of $70 billion. In a step towards rebranding the airline, Tata-group-owned Air India on Wednesday onboarded global marketing services company McCann Worldgroup India for the company’s creative mandate.



“This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India. The marketing services company underwent a rigorous evaluation as a part of a multi-agency pitch for partnering with the airline, the agency said in a press release. The airline said it is building itself as a ‘Global Airline with an Indian Heart’.



Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific, has led the pitch alongside a team of local and global partners. The agency will develop a new brand platform and develop a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.

“Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. We look forward to collaborating with Air India and offering the best-in-class strategic and creative services that build on and take the brand to newer heights,” Joshi said.