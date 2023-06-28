Lenskart investor Epiq Capital's Fund II oversubscribed at $225 million

Venture capital firm Epic Capital on Wednesday said announced raising USD 225 million under its Fund II which would invest a major part of the proceeds in technology start-ups.

The company is an investor in unicorns such as Lenskart, Pristyn Care, Cure.fit, Dailyhunt and Builder.ai.

"Epiq Capital II has been oversubscribed at USD 225 million," Epiq Capital, Founder and Managing Partner, Rishi Navani said. Epiq Capital had set a target to raise USD 200 million for Fund II. It plans to invest a major portion of the Fund II in technology start-ups.

The Fund II has marquee domestic and global investors including leading tech entrepreneurs, industrialists, sports & entertainment leaders, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions.

Epiq Capital said that it will continue to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs targeting the large USD 5 trillion digital India opportunity in the next decade.

"Most funds have 20-25 companies in their portfolio. We tend to have 8-10 companies. Most of our portfolio companies are either profitable or about to turn profitable. If you look at our top five portfolio companies, they have an average revenue of Rs 2000 crore. The largest one is approaching Rs 8,000 crore this year," Navani said.

Epiq Capital invests up to USD 25 million in a start-up.

Navani said all top five portfolio companies of Epiq Capital are expected to go public in the next 18-36 months.