Air India initiates crew rostering, aircraft readiness for fog season

The northern parts of India, including Air India's primary hub, Delhi, experience low visibility due to dense fog, with the potential to have a cascading impact on flight schedules

Air India
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Air India, in close coordination with all stakeholders, has initiated several measures such as CAT III B crew rostering, CAT III B aircraft readiness, network-wide airport readiness, tech-enabled passenger assistance and proactive communications to minimise passenger inconvenience during the ensuing fog season.

In view of the same, India's aviation regulator, DGCA, has announced the period between December 10, 2025 and February 10, 2026, as the official fog window this season, as per an Air India press release.

Following marked improvements in operations during the fog window last year, and taking cues from the previous years' experiences, Air India has further strengthened its internal SOPs and adopted proactive measures to address potential fog-related delays and disruptions.

Several initiatives have been put in place to mitigate disruption and minimise passenger experience during the fog season.

Air India says it will ensure adequate cockpit crew, trained in Low Visibility Operations (LVO) through CAT III B or specific Instrument Landing System (ILS), is in place to operate flights during the critical fog window. This also includes a trained crew on stand-by for any exigency.

Cat III B-certified aircraft will be deployed for operations during the fog window at strategic locations that are prone to fog impact.

Air India says it has been working closely with its airport partners and has initiated proactive measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers during the fog season. This will include ensuring there are adequate ground support teams to aid passengers and keeping ready care packages with refreshments and other resources at origin, as well as diversion airports. Airport teams will monitor delays, make regular announcements, and proactively rebook impacted passengers on alternative flights.

Flight schedules have been aligned to minimise inconvenience to passengers on long-haul and metro-to-metro flights with onward connectivity.

Air India says, the Integrated Operations Control Centre and teams at key airports across Air India's domestic network will work round-the-clock to keep every flight running safely and smoothly. This includes real-time met forecast to help prepare for anticipated disruptions, Safety Risk Assessments for severe weather alerts and enabling proactive schedule adjustments.

Dedicated teams have been set up as part of the Customer Contact team to guide passengers on fog-related queries. Air India will proactively communicate with passengers to minimise inconvenience during the fog season. Passengers will receive alerts over SMS, WhatsApp and email before arriving at the airport, and real-time updates will continue across the Air India website and social channels.

Air India has also activated its Fog Care initiative to help passengers in scenarios where there are delays or schedule changes due to situations beyond our control. Under the initiative, flights that are likely to be affected by fog, based on the met forecast, are proactively identified, and passengers are alerted about any delay or a change in schedule.

Passengers also have the option to avail a complimentary rescheduling or opt for a full refund without penalty through Air India Fog Care, the Airline stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Air IndiaIndian aviationAviation

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

