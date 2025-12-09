IndusInd Bank makes key appointments to strengthen leadership team

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said that, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, it has made several key appointments, including a new chief human resources officer (CHRO), a managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) for Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL) — its wholly owned subsidiary — a chief data officer and a new head of wholesale banking at the bank.

The bank has appointed Amitabh Kumar Singh as CHRO, effective November 10. Singh will also be part of the senior management personnel of the bank. He has worked with the ICICI group for the last 21 years. In his last assignment with the ICICI group, he was CHRO for ICICI Home Finance. Singh has spent eight years with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and 11 years with ICICI Bank.

In July, Zubin Mody, who was the CHRO of the bank, resigned after a two-decade association with the bank. The bank has also appointed Balaji Narayanamurthy as chief data officer. Narayanamurthy will lead the bank’s data strategy, business intelligence, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and data engineering capabilities. He was previously associated with Axis Bank as president and head of the business intelligence unit and later as head of enterprise AI. His prior experience includes a decade in the US credit card industry, with leadership roles at Barclays US and Capital One, including group director of analytics.

Further, the bank has appointed Ganesh Sankaran as head of the wholesale banking group. Sankaran has been tasked with developing the bank’s strategy and business in corporate banking, institutional banking including public sector undertakings (PSUs) and government banking, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the mid-market group, real estate, supply chain finance, transaction banking and project and structured finance, among other areas. Sankaran’s career spans Axis Bank, Federal Bank and HDFC Bank. Separately, the bank has appointed Tapobrat Chaudhuri as MD and CEO, BFIL, a 100 per cent microfinance subsidiary of the bank. Chaudhuri has been tasked with driving BFIL’s strategic priorities, including strengthening asset quality and collections, reducing delinquencies, optimising costs and enhancing synergies between the bank and BFIL to further granularise the retail business while reinforcing compliance and governance frameworks. Prior to this, Chaudhuri served as president and business head — microfinance at Kotak Mahindra Bank. He has previously worked with Axis Bank and the State Bank of India group across corporate and retail banking.