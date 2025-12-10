BlackRock fund to invest about $225 million in Aditya Birla Renewables

India's Aditya Birla Renewables said on Tuesday that BlackRock's infrastructure fund will invest ₹2,000 crore ($222.50 million) and take a minority stake in the green-energy company.

BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners will also have a "greenshoe option" to invest a further ₹1,000 crore in the Indian company, taking the total investment to ₹3,000 crore (about $335 million), Aditya Birla Renewables said.

The investment values the renewable energy company at ₹14,600 crore including debt, the company said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Renewables is a wholly owned unit of India's Grasim Industries Ltd, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group.