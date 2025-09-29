Air India raises $215 million from StanChart, Bank of India for refinancing

Air India raised about $215 million from Bank of India and Standard Chartered Plc for refinancing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The six-year loan, raised through Gujarat International Finance-Tec City, or GIFT City, is priced at about 168 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate, said the people, who asked not to be identified because it is not yet public.

Proceeds will be used to refinance shorter duration debt Air India used to acquire six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the people said. Bloomberg News reported in July that Air India was seeking a bank loan of about $200 million.