FMCG firms see muted Q2 sales as distributors await GST-linked MRP cuts

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to face topline pressures in the July–September quarter as distributor purchases slowed ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) transition. Buyers held off until new stock with updated maximum retail prices (MRPs) reached the market. The government had announced GST cuts on many categories, effective 22 September.

The revised GST rates lowered MRPs across items ranging from food products to shampoos and soaps.

Distributors in the central, western and eastern regions reported muted growth. Typically, distributors stock up ahead of the festive season as secondary sales (distributor-to-retailer sales) rise, but this time they are witnessing weakness.

A distributor from the western region, requesting anonymity, said that while primary sales (company-to-distributor sales) picked up after 22 September, retail demand had yet to rebound. “The quarter (July–September) has not looked great and sales growth has been muted. Buying slowed down and even halted for four to five days before the new GST rates took effect. Even after implementation, demand from retailers remains weak,” the distributor said. Another distributor from the east reported a similar trend, noting that smaller retailers and wholesalers are still liquidating old stock and have delayed fresh purchases at updated prices. In central India, a distributor said that although demand exists, companies have pushed for higher stock lifting since 22 September, intensifying competition across categories.

“While consumption is growing, buying was not significantly impacted before GST implementation. But now we have to pick up much higher quantities of stock,” the distributor said. In the south, the situation is similar, though the rise of quick commerce has accelerated the transition to new rates and dented traditional retail sales. A distributor explained: “Business has been severely impacted by a big shift to quick commerce, and retail outlets are sitting on unsold stock.” Hindustan Unilever (HUL) acknowledged the disruption in an exchange filing last week. “The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the government to drive consumption… While this measure supports long-term consumption, we have seen a transitory impact in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers across channels as they clear existing inventories. This has resulted in postponed ordering and lower sales across the portfolio as consumers delayed pantry buying,” it said.