Amazon Fresh expands to 270+ cities in India, adds tier-2 and tier-3 towns

Amazon India has expanded its Fresh grocery service to more than 270 cities during the Great Indian Festival, deepening its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The move underscores Amazon’s growing focus on everyday essentials, as demand surges for fresh produce, groceries and regional staples across the country.

Newly added cities include Gorakhpur, Dehradun and Jalandhar in the North; Coimbatore, Warangal and Tirupati in the South; and Jamshedpur and Asansol in the East.

Amazon Fresh now offers over 40,000 products—up tenfold from 2023—including fresh produce, staples, dairy and regional favourites. Sellers provide two-hour delivery slots, catering to the rising demand for fast, localised grocery access across India. The platform features more than 3,000 region-specific items, ranging from Rajdhani atta to GRB sweets.