WeWork India eyes 20% revenue growth, ₹3,000-cr IPO valued at ₹9,000 cr

Co-working spaces provider WeWork India is targeting revenue growth of over 20 per cent in the coming years, even as its initial public offering (IPO), comprising only an offer for sale (OFS), is valued at Rs 3,000 crore at the top of the price band.

“Over the last few years, we have seen 20–25 per cent revenue growth and over 30 per cent growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Even from a capacity standpoint, over the last three years, we have added roughly 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY). It will just follow a very similar trend,” said Karan Virwani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India.

WeWork India is the local arm of the global parent, WeWork, which filed for bankruptcy in 2023. The company has previously stated that its India operations would not be affected by the parent’s bankruptcy proceedings. With the IPO, promoter Embassy Buildcon, part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, will sell up to 3.54 crore shares, reducing its stake from 73.56 per cent to about 47–48 per cent. Meanwhile, 1 Ariel Way Tenant, a WeWork Global entity and investor shareholder, will sell up to 1.08 crore shares, cutting its stake from 22.64 per cent to about 15–16 per cent. Speaking about the divestment, Virwani said: “One part of the disinvestment is to return the capital invested and redeploy it into other parts of Embassy Group’s business to strengthen the overall group story. The reason for the IPO now is that over the last eight years, especially in the last two to three years, we have de-risked the business completely. The need for capital within the business is pretty much zero. We are a fully self-sustaining business.”

The company’s revenue from operations rose 26.67 per cent from Rs 1,314.52 crore in FY23 to Rs 1,665.14 crore in FY24, and then by 17.06 per cent to Rs 1,949.21 crore in FY25. In Q1 FY26, revenue increased 19.32 per cent to Rs 535.31 crore. As of June 2025, the company’s operational desk capacity stood at around 1.14 lakh. It aims to expand capacity by over 20 per cent, primarily using internal accruals. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 8.77 crore in June 2025, down from Rs 14.04 crore a year earlier, largely due to cash used in investing activities.

ALSO READ: Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO values firm at ₹1.38 trn, opens Oct 6 The company incurred net losses in Q1 FY26 due to depreciation and amortisation, finance costs and operating expenses. In FY25, it reported a restated profit of Rs 128.2 crore and a deferred tax credit of Rs 285.74 crore. “In the last few years, the flex industry itself has been growing at about 18–20 per cent. We are the market leaders. We will continue to push the market. So we will grow a little faster than that to expand penetration and scale the business,” Virwani added.

As of June 2025, WeWork India’s net debt stood at Rs 297.3 crore. Virwani said Embassy would reinvest some IPO proceeds into the company to pare debt. “With the cash flows being generated, by the end of this financial year, we should be net debt negative or net debt zero. Our Ebitda in FY25 was about Rs 421.25 crore. The cash flows themselves will repay the debt. After the rights issue in January, we paid off a large portion of high-cost debt. Today, the cost of debt is quite manageable at 11.5 per cent,” he said. Virwani noted that a small amount of debt is healthy for liquidity. “It may come down or go up slightly,” he told Business Standard.