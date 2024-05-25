Home / Companies / News / Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco flight takes off after inordinate delay

Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco flight takes off after inordinate delay

The flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 1600 hours on Friday, was delayed by over 25 hours, due to multiple reasons and rescheduled for Saturday

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft
Air India’s iconic A350 aircraft
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Air India's flight to San Francisco from the city took off on Saturday evening after an inordinate delay due to multiple reasons.

The flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 1600 hours on Friday, was delayed by over 25 hours, due to multiple reasons and rescheduled for Saturday.

Again on Saturday, the flight was initially expected to fly out in the morning but finally took off for San Francisco around 1730 hours, according to an official.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.
 

On Friday, passengers had to wait inside the aircraft for more than five hours before the flight was rescheduled for Saturday.

An airline official had said the Boeing 777 plane, which was scheduled to take off at 1600 hours, was first delayed due to a technical glitch, then some passengers deboarded and subsequently, another passenger fell ill.

After deboarding the passenger who started feeling unwell around 1917 hours, it was noticed that by the time the flight would have reached San Francisco, there would be night-landing restrictions and also, the crew would have crossed the flight-duty limitations, the official had said on Friday.

The airline had provided hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling and full refunds to the passengers on Friday.

First Published: May 25 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

