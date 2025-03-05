Air India sacks trainer pilot after probe into whistleblower claims

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to aviation regulator DGCA and also commended the whistleblower for stepping forward. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Air India on Wednesday said it has terminated the services of a trainer pilot for lapses and 10 pilots who underwent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending investigation.

The latest action came after a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots.

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned airline said a detailed probe was conducted into the allegations, which were corroborated after a review of the evidence.

Without disclosing specific details, Air India said the trainer pilot's services are being terminated.

"As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation," the airline said.

Further, Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to aviation regulator DGCA and also commended the whistleblower for stepping forward.

Details about the trainer pilot and related action could not be immediately ascertained.

On some earlier occasions, Air India had faced action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to report certain incidents and non-disclosures.

Tata Group took over loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022. In the statement, the airline said it has implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear behavioural expectations and accelerate cultural change to that of a Tata Group company.

"This included comprehensive training for all employees on Tata's ethos and ethics-related policies, such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and whistleblowing, among others," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

