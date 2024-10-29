Air India suspends 10 crew members amid protest over revised layover policy

Tata Group-owned Air India has reportedly suspended ten cabin crew members for allegedly encouraging others to oppose the airline’s new layover policy, a source cited by PTI said.

Ahead of its merger with Vistara in November, Air India introduced a new policy for cabin crew requiring some of them to share rooms during layovers, effective December 1. According to the revised policy, room-sharing will be mandatory for most cabin crew, with the exception of cabin executives and crew members on ultra-long-haul flights, who will continue to receive single rooms for scheduled and unscheduled layovers, such as those arising from flight diversions.

Generally, ultra-long-haul flights are considered those lasting 16 hours or more.

Concerns over new layover policy

In response, the All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) voiced strong opposition to the new room-sharing requirement, describing it as ‘illegal, flawed in law, and void on multiple grounds’. The union, which has represented cabin crew across Indian and international airlines for 50 years, has also requested the Union Labour Ministry’s involvement in resolving the matter.

The association, in a notice to the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi, stated it had taken note of Air India’s unilateral change to the conditions of service for cabin crew. The AICCA claimed that AI’s new policy disregards an ongoing industrial dispute, compelling cabin crew to share rooms on overnight layovers. They expressed that they ‘must protest’ the decision, referring to it as ‘draconian’ and ‘illegal’. Additionally, the association cited the IESO Act, which they said binds the airline to its prior commitments, especially amid an unresolved tribunal case.

Union appeals for fair treatment

The association has also appealed directly to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, urging respect for the ongoing status quo and for the pending industrial dispute. They have requested hotel arrangements comparable to those outlined in previous agreements for pilots, in accordance with prior tribunal awards.

Since the Tata Group acquired the loss-making Air India in January 2022, several changes have been implemented to enhance the full-service carrier's operations. Air India and Vistara together will have staff strength of around 25,000. Out of them, there will be about 12,000 cabin crew members.

(With inputs from PTI)