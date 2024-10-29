JSW Group, Korea's POSCO announce deal to set up steel plant in India

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group on Tuesday announced a joint venture (JV) with South Korea’s POSCO that will collaborate in steel, battery materials and renewable energy in India.

The two groups will set up an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), according to a statement. They will explore collaborating in battery materials for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy for the proposed steel plant.

JSW's leading manufacturing presence and strong project execution capabilities, combined with POSCO's technological excellence, would create a strong platform for developing cutting edge solutions for the Indian steel and energy sectors, said JSW.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Indian company’s headquarters in Mumbai, in the presence of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and POSCO chief Chang In-hwa.

The location of the greenfield steel plant is yet to be decided. JSW Steel has a capacity of 34.2 mtpa in India and aims to expand it to 50 mtpa by 2031.

The MoU with POSCO marks a significant step forward in “our journey to contribute to the Indian steel industry”, said Jindal. “As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India presents tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth, and our partnership with POSCO strengthens JSW’s commitment to drive that transformation.”

“This JV also entails collaboration for renewable energy for a state-of-the-art integrated steel plant and for setting up an EV ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to set a benchmark in technology and sustainability that can shape the future of manufacturing in India and beyond.”

In-hwa said: “We are delighted to strengthen our ties with JSW Group. This collaboration will contribute significantly to the economic development of Korea and India and drive our joint efforts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.”

The steel plant’s announcement comes more than two years after POSCO signed a non-binding MoU with the Adani Group to set up an integrated steel mill for $5 billion in Mundra, Gujarat.

Incidentally, JSW Steel plans to set up a 13.2 mtpa steel plant in Odisha on land that was allocated to POSCO before the Korean company suspended the project in 2015.