Razorpay's Payment Gateway achieves 24% revenue increase in FY24

Despite restrictions on onboarding new merchants for the first nine months of the financial year 2024, fintech firm Razorpay’s payment gateway (PG) business achieved 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth. The company reported its payment gateway services revenue at Rs 2,068 crore for FY24. Razorpay resumed onboarding new merchants starting December 22, 2023, becoming one of the first payment gateways to receive payment aggregator (PA) authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The company also reported a profit before tax of Rs 47 crore in FY24, a 4.7x increase from Rs 10 crore in FY23. Profit after tax grew 4.7x to Rs 34 crore in FY24, up from Rs 7 crore in FY23. According to the audited financials, Razorpay reported a total income of Rs 2,501 crore during FY24, with the PG business contributing Rs 2,068 crore. Razorpay attributes its revenue growth to its efforts toward driving deeper penetration within its existing business segments through new product offerings. During the onboarding pause, the company launched over 40 products for existing businesses, witnessing broad adoption and scale across various sectors.

The company achieved an annualised total payment volume (TPV) of $180 billion. With this milestone, Razorpay stated it has gained a majority market share, making it India’s market leader in the digital payments processing category.

Razorpay optimised its expenses in FY24 and continues to do so. The company’s total expenses increased by only 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,454 crore in FY24. Employee benefit expenses, covering salaries and other employee payouts, constituted around 25 per cent of the total expenses, amounting to Rs 611 crore in FY24.

The firm noted that its financial performance for FY24 reflects strength, strategic investment, and operational focus. Over the past year, the company has experienced substantial growth through industry-first innovations, strategic acquisitions, and a focus on its omnichannel strategy. It is also working towards sustained international expansion in Southeast Asia.